Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ALIZY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Allianz stock opened at $24.52 on Thursday. Allianz has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $26.85. The stock has a market cap of $101.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Allianz had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $34.84 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Allianz will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

