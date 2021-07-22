Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on ALIZY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.
Shares of Allianz stock opened at $24.52 on Thursday. Allianz has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $26.85. The stock has a market cap of $101.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
