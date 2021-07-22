Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Lifted to Buy at Commerzbank

Commerzbank upgraded shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ALIZY. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:ALIZY opened at $24.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $101.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.75. Allianz has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $26.85.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $34.84 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allianz will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $1.1488 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Allianz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.67%.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

