Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €240.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been given a €240.00 ($282.35) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €222.00 ($261.18) price objective on Allianz in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allianz presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €232.42 ($273.43).

Get Allianz alerts:

Shares of ALV opened at €207.60 ($244.24) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €214.64. Allianz has a 52-week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 52-week high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.