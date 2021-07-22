Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Stock Position Lowered by Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 652,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 170,500 shares during the period. Alliance Resource Partners makes up 2.1% of Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Alliance Resource Partners worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARLP. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth $24,581,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 156.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,367 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,718 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the first quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 15.2% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,776,404 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 234,661 shares during the period. 18.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARLP traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.26. 8,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,045. The company has a market capitalization of $923.40 million, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.76. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $318.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.50 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 3.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.14) EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.82%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

