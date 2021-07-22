Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 63.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Allegion updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.250-$5.400 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $5.25-5.40 EPS.

Shares of ALLE stock traded down $5.28 on Thursday, hitting $135.19. 22,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,363. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion has a twelve month low of $94.01 and a twelve month high of $144.76.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.70, for a total value of $394,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $264,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,573.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,074 shares of company stock worth $1,547,399. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALLE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.50.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

