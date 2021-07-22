Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.250-$5.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.91 billion-$2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $140.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.07. Allegion has a 52-week low of $94.01 and a 52-week high of $144.76.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.94 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 63.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Allegion will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALLE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised shares of Allegion from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.50.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $395,978.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,405,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $264,473.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,573.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,074 shares of company stock worth $1,547,399. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

