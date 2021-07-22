Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.250-$5.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.91 billion-$2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.
Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $140.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.07. Allegion has a 52-week low of $94.01 and a 52-week high of $144.76.
Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.94 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 63.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Allegion will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.
In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $395,978.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,405,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $264,473.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,573.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,074 shares of company stock worth $1,547,399. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Allegion Company Profile
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.
