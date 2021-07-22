Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Upgraded by MKM Partners to “Buy”

MKM Partners upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $230.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a positive rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a positive rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $242.83.

ALGT stock opened at $196.36 on Wednesday. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $271.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.87 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 19.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,496,000 after purchasing an additional 133,579 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,423,000 after buying an additional 118,278 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,803,000 after buying an additional 117,742 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $499,907,000 after acquiring an additional 100,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 76.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after acquiring an additional 78,760 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

