Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Upgraded by MKM Partners to “Buy”

MKM Partners upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $230.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a positive rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a positive rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $242.83.
ALGT stock opened at $196.36 on Wednesday. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $271.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 19.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,496,000 after purchasing an additional 133,579 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,423,000 after buying an additional 118,278 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,803,000 after buying an additional 117,742 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $499,907,000 after acquiring an additional 100,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 76.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after acquiring an additional 78,760 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
