Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) is Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,750 shares during the period. Allegiant Travel makes up 6.7% of Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $11,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,907,000 after purchasing an additional 100,997 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,496,000 after purchasing an additional 133,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,227 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,803,000 after purchasing an additional 117,742 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after purchasing an additional 78,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ALGT shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.83.

Shares of ALGT stock traded down $4.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $192.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,017. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.17. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $271.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($0.48). Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

