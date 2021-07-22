Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.33% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of ABTX opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $726.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.09. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1 year low of $21.44 and a 1 year high of $43.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.27.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $57.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.37 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 1,227.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 23,867 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,872,000 after purchasing an additional 166,912 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $643,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 5.1% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

