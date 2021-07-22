Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Short Interest Down 25.0% in June

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 563,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total transaction of $3,108,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,295,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,896 shares of company stock valued at $18,146,757. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 669.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,937,000 after buying an additional 47,117 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens raised shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $676.64.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $619.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $602.21. Align Technology has a 12 month low of $279.83 and a 12 month high of $653.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a PE ratio of 107.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

