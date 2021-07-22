Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s 3rd Largest Position

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 18.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,934,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,995,021 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 2.6% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,025,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 398,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $890,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,086 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE:BABA traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $214.01. The stock had a trading volume of 460,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,326,872. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.87. The company has a market capitalization of $579.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $198.26 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.90.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.