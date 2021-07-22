Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has SEK 370 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of SEK 360.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALFVY. Danske cut Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alfa Laval AB (publ) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $205.50.

Get Alfa Laval AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $38.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.21. Alfa Laval AB has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $38.86.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.