Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Shares Gap Up to $9.19

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.19, but opened at $10.09. Aldeyra Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.63, with a volume of 2,907 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. boosted their price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 13.26 and a quick ratio of 13.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.46. The company has a market cap of $543.46 million, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.73.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,053,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,514,000 after buying an additional 273,024 shares during the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $1,537,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 21,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.02% of the company’s stock.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

