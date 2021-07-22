Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albireo Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver and gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Albireo Pharma Inc., formerly known as BIODEL INC., is based in Boston, United States. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albireo Pharma presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.00.

ALBO stock opened at $35.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $671.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.55. Albireo Pharma has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.55.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 76.11% and a negative net margin of 1,373.96%. On average, analysts predict that Albireo Pharma will post -7.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 46.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Albireo Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Albireo Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 435.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

