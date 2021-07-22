Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $82.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 5,302 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 203,662 shares.The stock last traded at $35.51 and had previously closed at $34.33.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALBO. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Albireo Pharma from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 46.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 435.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.55. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $671.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.55.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 76.11% and a negative net margin of 1,373.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

