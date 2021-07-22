Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Upgraded to “Buy” at BTIG Research

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) was upgraded by research analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ABNB. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.94.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $139.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $85.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.42.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $3,595,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,258,222.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 741,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $104,502,801.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,020,714 shares of company stock valued at $432,036,109 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,806,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,433,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,500,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,216,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

