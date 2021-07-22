Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Receives $30.69 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.69.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.43 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 480,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATSG. Iron Financial LLC purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATSG stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.52. 4,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,418. Air Transport Services Group has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.80.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a positive return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $376.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

