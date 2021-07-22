AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Bought by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,040,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,829 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 1.91% of AGNC Investment worth $168,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 222,443 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 279,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 51,098 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 456,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 237,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.14.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGNC opened at $16.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.53. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 239.30%. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

