Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 778,434 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40,978 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $37,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Agilysys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the first quarter worth $56,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Agilysys in the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Agilysys by 41.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $56.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.28 and a beta of 1.49. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.09.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 23.84% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.69 million. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,930 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $165,896.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,025,896.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 9,418 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $527,502.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 681,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,178,432.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,794. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

AGYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agilysys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

Agilysys Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.