AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Position Reduced by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,279 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in AGCO by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in AGCO by 26.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in AGCO during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $153.96 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AGCO from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.60.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $125.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.32. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $61.60 and a 1 year high of $158.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 17.44%. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 14.26%.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $3,051,355.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,615,927.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total transaction of $3,037,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,620. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

