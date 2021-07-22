AGCO (AGCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect AGCO to post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AGCO to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $125.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AGCO has a 1 year low of $61.60 and a 1 year high of $158.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 14.26%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AGCO from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $153.96 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.60.

In related news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total transaction of $3,037,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $3,051,355.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,898 shares in the company, valued at $17,615,927.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,620. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

