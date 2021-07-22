AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asahi Glass is the largest supplier of automotive glass in the world. With automotive fabrication facilities throughout Europe, the Americas, Japan and Asia. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered AGC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AGC in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of AGC stock opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.84. AGC has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.64.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. AGC had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 3.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGC will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

AGC Company Profile

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

