Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) were up 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.39 and last traded at $39.34. Approximately 10,045 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 762,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.08.

ADNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Adient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Adient in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.18.

Get Adient alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.28.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adient plc will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $36,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,707.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $209,610.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,150 shares of company stock worth $289,614 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Adient by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 169.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adient by 3,494.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adient Company Profile (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.