AdEx (ADX) Trading Down 3.4% This Week

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 21st. One AdEx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. AdEx has a market capitalization of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00047757 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00013597 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $264.65 or 0.00825157 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006395 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About AdEx

ADX is a coin. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx

