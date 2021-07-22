AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Stock Price Down 3.2%

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) fell 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.00 and last traded at $23.19. 45,276 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 925,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.96.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AHCO. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.95.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. AdaptHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $96,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 154.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049,727 shares during the last quarter. SV Health Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the first quarter worth approximately $107,033,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the first quarter worth approximately $43,705,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 21,049.6% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 756,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,818,000 after acquiring an additional 753,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 125.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,625,000 after acquiring an additional 734,956 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdaptHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.