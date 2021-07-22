Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $78.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Activision’s dependence on a handful of its franchises namely Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Overwatch and King’s Candy Crush that make up more than 70% of its revenues remains a concern. Additionally, intensifying competition from the likes of Electronic Arts, Take Two Interactive, Zynga and Nintendo is a headwind. Moreover, continued investment in the digital market may also hurt its profitability in the near term. However, an expanding user base is expected to boost in-games spending, thereby driving net bookings and top-line growth in the near term. Shares of Activision have outperformed the industry year to date. Moreover, the upcoming launch of Diablo II: Resurrected and World of Warcraft Expansion: Burning Crusade Classic is expected to boost top-line growth.”

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $91.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.39.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 2,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.