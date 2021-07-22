Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) by 37.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,265 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACEL. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 374.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACEL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

In related news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $293,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $97,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,744.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 136,455 shares of company stock worth $1,742,322 over the last 90 days. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACEL stock opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -89.53 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $15.11.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $147.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.17 million. Accel Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

