ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 28 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ABBN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 29 target price on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 29 target price on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 36 target price on ABB in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 30 price objective on ABB in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 25 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 29.33.

ABB has a twelve month low of CHF 21.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

