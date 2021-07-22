AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Receives “Sell” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKUFF opened at $24.63 on Wednesday. AB SKF has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $29.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.40.

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

