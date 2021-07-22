$99.02 Million in Sales Expected for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) will announce sales of $99.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qualys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $98.90 million and the highest is $99.20 million. Qualys posted sales of $88.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year sales of $402.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $399.31 million to $404.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $448.95 million, with estimates ranging from $437.03 million to $457.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Qualys.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.17 million. Qualys had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 17.40%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.78.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.95. The company had a trading volume of 10,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,112. Qualys has a one year low of $86.65 and a one year high of $148.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.25.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total value of $698,204.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,844,939.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $924,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,369,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,233 shares of company stock worth $4,152,850 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Qualys by 8,814.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Qualys by 18.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qualys (QLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.