$96.47 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) will announce $96.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $86.44 million to $101.64 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping posted sales of $33.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 186.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full-year sales of $354.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $337.44 million to $381.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $359.99 million, with estimates ranging from $299.86 million to $429.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $69.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.45 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EGLE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.83.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE opened at $42.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $531.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.38. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $56.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.85.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,949,459 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $87,472,225.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $71,219.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,336.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,958,015 shares of company stock worth $87,922,127 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 510.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after buying an additional 239,273 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $2,668,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $665,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter worth about $906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.