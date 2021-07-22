759,367 Shares in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Purchased by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 759,367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $45,471,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 1.36% of Merit Medical Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMSI. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 36.0% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 28,894 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 308,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,451,000 after buying an additional 16,421 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 42.3% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 274.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,041 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 24,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of MMSI opened at $63.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.79. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.44 and a 12 month high of $65.46.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $248.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.06 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 10.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $734,854.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $323,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,580.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,666 shares of company stock worth $3,717,133 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MMSI shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.