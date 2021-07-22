74,360 Shares in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Bought by Zimmer Partners LP

Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 74,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bumble in the first quarter worth $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Bumble in the first quarter worth $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the first quarter valued at $62,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

In related news, Director Amy Griffin purchased 117,500 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.81 per share, with a total value of $5,030,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BMBL shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Bumble from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Bumble from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Bumble from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

BMBL traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.70. 8,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,939. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.89. Bumble Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $84.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The business had revenue of $170.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.74 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

