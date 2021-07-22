73,420 Shares in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) Acquired by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 73,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANZUU. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth approximately $26,666,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth approximately $21,580,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth approximately $14,970,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth approximately $14,970,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth approximately $13,625,000.

Shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.97. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.14.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

