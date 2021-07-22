700,000 Shares in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU) Acquired by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,000,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000.

TETCU stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,140. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $10.02.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

