6,900 Shares in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Acquired by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 873.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Amdocs by 112.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Amdocs by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $77.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $54.68 and a one year high of $82.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

