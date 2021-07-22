$676.61 Million in Sales Expected for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to announce $676.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nineteen analysts have issued estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $728.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $623.29 million. Take-Two Interactive Software posted sales of $996.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full year sales of $3.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $5.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Take-Two Interactive Software.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $784.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.58 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 25.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

TTWO opened at $170.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.90. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $148.88 and a 12-month high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.