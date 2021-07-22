66,248 Shares in Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 66,248 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Remark during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Remark during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Remark during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Remark during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Remark during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 19.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARK opened at $1.40 on Thursday. Remark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $4.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $139.89 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 3.00.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 million. Research analysts expect that Remark Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Remark from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Remark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It owns and operates an e-commerce digital media property focuses on a luxury beach lifestyle. The company sells its AI-based products and services under the Remark AI brand in the United States; and under the KanKan brand in China.

