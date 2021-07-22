$642.99 Million in Sales Expected for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will post $642.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $625.88 million to $656.30 million. Werner Enterprises reported sales of $568.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full-year sales of $2.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Werner Enterprises.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $616.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.03%. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

WERN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,519,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $401,874,000 after buying an additional 644,085 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,512,000 after acquiring an additional 93,252 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $33,871,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 841,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,671,000 after acquiring an additional 280,552 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 833,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,324,000 after acquiring an additional 344,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WERN traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $44.33. 4,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,589. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.76. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $49.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 18.53%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

See Also: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Werner Enterprises (WERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.