581 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquired by Moab Capital Partners LLC

Moab Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.0% of Moab Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $605,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,106,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,797.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $5,986,000. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN traded up $31.49 on Thursday, hitting $3,616.69. 106,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,469. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,407.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $3,544,555.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,762,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,165.46.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

