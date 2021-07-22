$562.35 Million in Sales Expected for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) will announce sales of $562.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $547.80 million to $567.30 million. QIAGEN posted sales of $443.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full-year sales of $2.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow QIAGEN.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on QGEN. Citigroup dropped their price target on QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 11th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QIAGEN has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 114.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,836,000 after buying an additional 197,412 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 13.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 35.0% in the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 454,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after buying an additional 117,859 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in QIAGEN by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 937,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,572,000 after purchasing an additional 216,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in QIAGEN by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 170,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. 52.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE QGEN traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,781. QIAGEN has a 52-week low of $45.33 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

