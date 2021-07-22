54,137 Shares in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKLA. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Nikola in the first quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nikola in the first quarter valued at $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Nikola by 21.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Nikola from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Vertical Research started coverage on Nikola in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Nikola in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.13.

NASDAQ NKLA opened at $14.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.56. Nikola Co. has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $54.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 11.33.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. Sell-side analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $287,640.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,806,867.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

