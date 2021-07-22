$541.50 Million in Sales Expected for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will post $541.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $538.00 million to $545.00 million. Korn Ferry reported sales of $344.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year sales of $2.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Korn Ferry.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

KFY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $1,090,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,574,380.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $2,470,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,558 shares in the company, valued at $10,627,889.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,370 shares of company stock worth $4,819,610 over the last three months. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the first quarter worth $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KFY opened at $66.75 on Thursday. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $74.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Korn Ferry (KFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.