$507.05 Million in Sales Expected for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) will post sales of $507.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $510.10 million and the lowest is $504.00 million. BGC Partners reported sales of $519.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $567.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 79.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 60.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the first quarter valued at $417,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in BGC Partners during the first quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BGC Partners during the first quarter valued at about $171,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BGCP opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.75. BGC Partners has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.90%.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

