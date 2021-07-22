50,347 Shares in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Bought by Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,732,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd owned 0.21% of Coherent at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COHR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Coherent by 1,080.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COHR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Coherent in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Coherent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR traded down $2.37 on Thursday, hitting $257.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,441. Coherent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.00 and a twelve month high of $270.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.54. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.45 and a beta of 1.63.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. Coherent had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

