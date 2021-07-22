$5.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will report sales of $5.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Square’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.07 billion. Square posted sales of $1.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 161.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full year sales of $20.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.50 billion to $23.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $22.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.73 billion to $34.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.74.

Square stock traded up $3.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $260.37. The stock had a trading volume of 312,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,508,354. Square has a 1 year low of $117.00 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.85. The firm has a market cap of $118.56 billion, a PE ratio of 366.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.41.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $2,414,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,025,643.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.98, for a total transaction of $48,596,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 973,985 shares of company stock worth $222,515,001. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 1st quarter valued at $4,496,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its position in Square by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 7,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Square during the 1st quarter worth $4,037,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 96.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

