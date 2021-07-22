404,500 Shares in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 404,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,433,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYA. Gtcr LLC acquired a new stake in Paya during the first quarter worth about $495,765,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Paya during the first quarter worth about $42,273,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Paya during the first quarter worth about $30,382,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Paya during the fourth quarter worth about $31,970,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Paya during the first quarter worth about $21,920,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PAYA opened at $11.68 on Thursday. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 142.88 and a beta of 0.05.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $55.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.87 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paya presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

