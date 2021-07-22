3i Group’s (TGOPY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of 3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.83.

Shares of TGOPY stock opened at $8.67 on Monday. 3i Group has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $9.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64.

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Others. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

