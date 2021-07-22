32,800 Shares in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Purchased by Zimmer Partners LP

Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 32,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 460.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 51,104 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 159,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 32,617 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 725,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. 97.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on TRNO shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.63.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.17. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,827. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.65.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 43.23% and a return on equity of 5.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.56%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

