325,000 Shares in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) Acquired by Fir Tree Capital Management LP

Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDACU. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Shares of NDACU opened at $10.03 on Thursday. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

